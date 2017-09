Facebook Users Urge 9th Circ. To Revive Privacy Claims

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Facebook users told the Ninth Circuit on Monday that a California district court erred in tossing their proposed class action, because they did not consent to the social media giant’s gathering of their browsing data from several health websites.



The users asked the Ninth Circuit to revive their claims against Facebook Inc. but not against the health websites, like Cancer.org, Melanoma.org and ClevelandClinic.org, all of which were dismissed in May, when U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila ruled that the users had consented to Facebook's tracking...

