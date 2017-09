Walgreens' $4.4B Rite Aid Buy Advances Despite FTC Friction

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT) -- Walgreens said Tuesday it will move forward with its acquisition of 1,932 Rite Aid stores — about 250 less than initially planned — for $4.375 billion, after the reworked deal was approved by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission despite disagreement between the only two commissioners.



The approval comes after Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. had announced in June that it planned to buy 2,186 Rite Aid Corp. stores for $5.175 billion after scrapping the troubled takeover of its fellow drugstore operator amid concerns that the FTC...

