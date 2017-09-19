By Kristin Suga Heres September 19, 2017, 12:42 PM EDTLaw360, New York (September 19, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT) -- Yet another under-construction residential complex nearing completion has been ravaged by fire, this time in the South Shore community of Weymouth, Massachusetts. In the early morning hours of Sept. 14, a four-alarm fire at the Woodstone Crossing development in the Union Point neighborhood claimed the second of four residential buildings planned for the former site of the South Weymouth Naval Air Station. The four-story, 50-unit building was 90 percent completed and set to welcome occupants in about a month. At the time of the fire, the...
Alarming Trend Continues With Weymouth Condo Fire
