JLL Can't Access Atty Emails In Failed Land Sale Row

Law360, Dallas (September 19, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday held that a property owner's communications with an attorney who had negotiated an ultimately failed real estate sale to a Jones Lang LaSalle client are privileged, despite arguments the attorney was acting only as a broker during the transaction.



A trial court had ordered Rescue Concepts Inc. to turn over communications with attorney Jacqueline Lucci Smith of Lucci Smith Law PLLC in discovery as part of a dispute with Jones Lang LaSalle-Texas Inc. over the $12 million sale of Rescue...

