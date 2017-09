NY Must Hand Over Relevant Docs In FedEx Cigarette Suit

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ordered the state to show FedEx documents that are relevant to a consolidated lawsuit it brought with New York City alleging the company made illegal shipments of untaxed cigarettes from Native American reservations and other states.



In an order signed Monday, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos granted FedEx’s request that the state hand over for discovery hundreds of documents it’s been withholding as “irrelevant” — and thus privileged — to the heart of the case.



“Plaintiffs must produce all documents that...

