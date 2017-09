Ressler & Ressler Must Face Dumped Atty's Defamation Suit

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT) -- New York law firm Ressler & Ressler must face a trimmed-down defamation lawsuit from an outside attorney claiming the firm convinced Tradewinds Airlines Inc. to dump her as its special litigation counsel, according to a federal judge’s ruling Tuesday.



U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos allowed Violet Elizabeth Grayson to pursue her defamation claim against Ressler & Ressler only with respect to three allegedly defamatory statements the firm made about her that purportedly got her fired as special litigation counsel with Tradewinds Airlines in the airline’s veil-piercing...

