10th Circ. Upholds Cox’s Dodge Of $6M Antitrust Verdict

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 19, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit in a split decision Tuesday affirmed the tossing of a $6.31 million jury verdict against Cox Communications Inc. in a suit alleging the company illegally tied the rental of set-top boxes to its premium interactive cable services.



Two of the three judges on the Tenth Circuit panel agreed with U.S. District Judge Robin Cauthron, who overturned the verdict in November 2015 saying the Cox subscribers who brought the suit presented no evidence that competitors were blocked from the market by the company’s behavior....

To view the full article, register now.