Split 2nd Circ. Revives UVA Frat Brothers' Defamation Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 19, 2017, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday revived part of a defamation suit against journalist Sabrina Rubin Erdely and Rolling Stone over a false article detailing a violent rape culture at the University of Virginia, finding in a split decision that two fraternity brothers’ claims were plausible enough to move forward.



The majority found that George Elias IV and Ross Fowler had pleaded sufficiently that they were personally identifiable from details in the article, reviving their defamation claims over the since-retracted November 2014 story, according to Tuesday’s decision....

