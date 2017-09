Bayer, Janssen Win Denial Of New Xarelto Trials

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday declined to grant new trials to the plaintiffs in the first two bellwether trials in multidistrict litigation alleging Janssen and Bayer’s blood thinner Xarelto caused unstoppable bleeding.



Judge Eldon E. Fallon denied the requests by Joseph Boudreaux and Joseph Orr at a hearing Tuesday, Bayer said in a statement. The jury sided with Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals in the first three of four bellwether trials.



“We are pleased with the court’s ruling, as...

To view the full article, register now.