Feds Seek 51-Plus Months For Ex-Hunton Atty's Tipping

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors are calling a former Hunton & Williams LLP patent partner’s hints about an upcoming Pfizer deal an “inexcusable breach of trust” by someone professionally tasked with protecting corporate secrets, and asked for a sentence of at least 51 months following the lawyer’s March conviction in New York federal court.



Prosecutors filed their sentencing memorandum Friday for Robert Schulman, who was convicted in March of conspiracy and securities fraud for tipping off a friend and investment adviser about Pfizer Inc.’s plans to acquire a client...

To view the full article, register now.