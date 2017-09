Data Theft Not Enough To Keep OPM Breach Suit, Judge Says

Law360, Washington (September 20, 2017, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday nixed multidistrict litigation brought against the U.S. Office of Personnel Management and contractor KeyPoint Government Solutions in the wake of a massive data breach that compromised personal data belonging to 21.5 million current, former and prospective government employees, ruling that the theft of data alone was not enough to establish standing.



Following the headline-grabbing June 2015 breach, multiple lawsuits were filed across the country, which were consolidated into two complaints in the multidistrict action assigned to the D.C. federal court:...

To view the full article, register now.