Marathon Oil To Pay $33.1M In Foreign Tax Settlement

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT) -- Marathon Oil told a Texas federal court Tuesday that it has agreed to pay a group of limited partners $33.1 million to settle claims that the company cheated them out of millions in foreign tax credits in connection with a gas processing plant in Equatorial Guinea.



The oil company and 17 partners filed a joint motion to confirm an International Centre for Dispute Resolution award on consent ending allegations against the company of breach of contract and fiduciary duties.



The partners, who first filed suit in...

To view the full article, register now.