InterContinental Wants NYC Hotel Contract Enforced Or $175M

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- InterContinental Hotels Group has sued the owner of the InterContinental Times Square hotel in New York state court to stop the owner from terminating a management agreement with IHG seven years into the 40-year pact and asking for at least $175 million in damages if the contract is terminated.



IHG Management (Maryland) LLC, calling the 607-room Times Square hotel “a critical asset of the InterContinental brand,” said in its complaint filed Monday that New York-based owner West 44th Street Hotel LLC and its affiliate Tishman Asset...

