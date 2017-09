Insurer Escapes Builder's $4.45M Deal Over Faulty Homes

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge Tuesday told a group of homeowners that American Safety Indemnity Co. does not have to pay into their $4.5 million settlement with their homebuilder, saying the builder put up too many houses to qualify for coverage.



In a summary judgment District Court Judge Robert J. Bryan told the homeowners their 29 homes constituted a “tract” as defined by the policy and therefore fell under a coverage exclusion.



“There is no reasonable interpretation of the policy or complaint that could result in coverage,”...

