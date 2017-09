8th Circ. Dismissal Warrants Toss Of Breach Suit: Scottrade

Law360, Miami (September 20, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Discount brokerage firm Scottrade Inc. renewed its push Tuesday for the dismissal of a putative class action over a data breach that compromised its consumers' personal information, pointing a Florida federal judge to the Eighth Circuit's recent decision dismissing a related case for which she had stayed the instant matter.



U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew reopened Florida resident Angela Lynn Martin's case on Sept. 5 in light of the Eighth Circuit's Aug. 21 decision in Kuhns v. Scottrade Inc. out of the Eastern District of...

