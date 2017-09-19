Online Dating Scammer Pleads Guilty To Fraud

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A man who posed on dating sites as a millionaire to elicit confidential financial information and steal victims' identities has pled guilty to two counts, New York federal prosecutors said Tuesday.



For seven years, John Edward Taylor, also known as Jay Taylor and Josie Reeser, induced people he met online to give him personal financial information, according to prosecutors.



Taylor pled guilty Tuesday to wire fraud and sending threatening communications, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.



“Taylor promised business...

