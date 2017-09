Pa. Contractor To Pay $3.5M Over FAA Building Fire In NJ

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (September 20, 2017, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania-based contractor has agreed to pay $3.5 million to the U.S. government to resolve a New Jersey federal court action alleging that the business caused a 2012 fire at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Atlantic City, authorities announced Tuesday.



EDA Contractors Inc. will make that payment under a consent judgment in the government's lawsuit against the company over the June 22, 2012, blaze at the FAA's William J. Hughes Technical Center, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey....

