SEC Says Ex-DC Atty 'Minimizes' Role In $14M Ponzi Scheme

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday pushed its fraud case against a former Washington, D.C., lawyer accused of helping with her brother’s $14.5 million Ponzi scheme, telling a Massachusetts federal court that her “attempt to minimize her conduct falls flat.”



Cheryl L. Jones, who was sued by the SEC in July and accused of participating in Mark A. Jones‘ Bridge Fund scheme, has urged the court to toss the agency’s complaint as “fatally flawed,” but the SEC fired back Tuesday that Jones has ignored...

