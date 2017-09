New Trial Granted In DePuy Hip Replacement Litigation

Law360, Springfield (September 20, 2017, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A woman who lost a hip replacement negligence case against DePuy Orthopaedics was granted a new trial Tuesday when an Illinois judge ruled the testimony of a joint replacement researcher had been unfairly barred from the original trial.



Cook County Circuit Judge Deborah Mary Dooling granted plaintiff Carol Strum’s post-trial motion for a new trial, four years after the jury had ruled in favor of DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. and Premier Orthopaedic Sales Inc. in the suit Strum had lobbed against the companies when her hip implant...

