CONMEBOL Escapes Soccer Tournament Bribery Suit

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday allowed South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL to escape a television channel’s bribery lawsuit over game day rights awarded to units of 21st Century Fox Inc. for soccer tournaments, saying the organization cannot be held responsible for the actions of its officers.



U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga said that while CONMEBOL officials had the authority to conduct certain business on behalf of the confederation, this power did not carry over to include various forms of self-dealing alleged in the complaint by U.S.-based...

