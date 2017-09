Ex-Atty Gets 38 Months For Defrauding Investors Of $1.4M

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a former attorney to 38 months in prison for scamming four victims out of $1.4 million in purported real estate investments while he was under judicial supervision on three different fraud-related indictments.



Brandon Lisi, who is in the midst of a 78-month federal sentence on two separate indictments charging bank and wire fraud conspiracy, begged U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla for a sentence concurrent with the term he’s serving so he can take care of his elderly...

To view the full article, register now.