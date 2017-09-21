A Newcomer’s Guide To Litigating Patent Cases In California

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s TC Heartland ruling, California is expected to see more patent cases as litigation shifts from the longtime patent hotspot of the Eastern District of Texas.



The high court’s May decision discarded rules that let patent suits be filed essentially anywhere a company sells products and made the proper venue for patent cases more dependent on the accused infringer’s place of business. Apple, Google and other California companies are frequently patent defendants, and those cases may now end up in their home...

To view the full article, register now.