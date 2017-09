Madison Buys Out JV Partner's Stake in $1B Retail Portfolio

Law360, Minneapolis (September 20, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Madison International Realty is buying out its joint venture partner Forest City Realty Trust's 51 percent stake in a New York and New Jersey retail portfolio in a deal valuing the portfolio at roughly $1 billion, according to an announcement from the firms on Wednesday.



The 12-asset portfolio has a total of 2.1 million square feet, and Madison International Realty has owned its 49 percent stake in the properties since 2011.



"This transaction fits well with our strategy of executing large-scale equity investments to create 'win/win'...

To view the full article, register now.