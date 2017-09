O’Melveny, DLA Steer $100M Deal For Braves Florida Facility

Law360, Minneapolis (September 20, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP and local counsel Hopping Green & Sams represented the West Villages Improvement District in drawing up an agreement to develop a $100 million spring training facility for the DLA Piper-counseled Atlanta Braves in Sarasota County, Florida, according to an announcement from O'Melveny on Tuesday.



O'Melveny's Irwin Raij told Law360 on Wednesday that the deal for the new facility had been in the works for more than a year. He started work on it when he was at Foley & Lardner LLP, at...

