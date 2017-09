As 3rd NAFTA Negotiation Looms, Calls For Change Pour In

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Industry groups and lawmakers like U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren have ramped up calls this week for what a new North American Free Trade Agreement should look like, as trade officials from the U.S., Canada and Mexico are set to meet this weekend for a third round of negotiations.



Three separate letters landed on the desk of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday, mere days before he’ll head north to Ottawa for the latest chapter of talks that will take place from Sept. 23 through Sept....

