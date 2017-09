Uber Asks 9th Circ. To Decertify Driver Wage Class

Law360, San Francisco (September 20, 2017, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Uber urged the Ninth Circuit at a hearing Wednesday to decertify a class of drivers who say they were misclassified as independent contractors and send their claims to arbitration, saying the drivers’ individual interests preclude certification and that the court’s 2016 decision in another Uber case requires arbitration of individual claims.



The panel is made up of the same three judges who handed Uber Technologies Inc. a win in its September 2016 Mohamed case over its use of unauthorized background and credit checks to vet drivers....

