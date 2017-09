Global Cos. Say Internet Of Things Botnets Threaten All

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The world’s largest computer companies have called for a global response to the threats that botnets pose to federal networks and other critical infrastructure, arguing that targets vulnerable to hacking threaten the entire digital ecosystem, the federal agency advising the president on telecommunication policies said.



In a report analyzing comments submitted in response to President Donald Trump’s May executive order instructing federal agencies to proactively assess cybersecurity risks and share threat information in order to better safeguard federal networks and infrastructure, the National Telecommunications and Information...

