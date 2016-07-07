Feds Say Platinum Fund Downfall Plays Into Union Graft Case

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors on Tuesday said a jury deciding if Platinum Partners LP's founder bribed a union official for investments should hear evidence that Platinum's principal fund was losing investors at the time.



Platinum founder Murray Huberfeld is accused of paying union head Norman Seabrook to invest $20 million from a correction officers' benefit fund with Platinum. Prosecutors claim Platinum fund managers “were desperate for more money” in 2013 and 2014 and sought results from Huberfeld, who was no longer with the firm but helped solicit business....

