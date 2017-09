Delaware Booming, Texas Fading As TC Heartland Takes Hold

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT) -- In the nearly four months since the U.S. Supreme Court’s TC Heartland ruling shook up the rules on where patent suits can be filed, the District of Delaware is seeing significantly more suits, while filings in the Eastern District of Texas have dropped sharply.



The effect of the high court’s May 22 decision, which discarded rules that allowed patent suits to be filed almost anywhere the defendant makes sales, is readily apparent in data from the legal analytics firm Lex Machina.



During the nearly four months...

