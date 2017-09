Florida Strip Clubs Can't Duck Models' False Ad Suit

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday refused to throw out a consolidated class action brought by professional models against several Florida strip clubs that allegedly used photos of them on social media without their consent, ruling the clubs’ attempt to toss the suit relies on arguments rejected in similar suits.



U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan, in an order denying a motion to dismiss brought by clubs including White's Place LLC and Flash Dancers Inc., pointed to previous decisions by Florida courts in ruling the clubs...

