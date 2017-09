EXCLUSIVE: Boutique Tiber Hudson Forming In New York, DC

Law360, Minneapolis (September 20, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Five lawyers are soon joining forces to open a boutique law firm — Tiber Hudson LLC — that will have offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., and will focus on real estate, securities, government contracts and banking, among other areas, one of the five attorneys told Law360 on Wednesday.



Kent Neumann, a partner at Eichner Norris & Neumann PLLC, told Law360 he's soon moving to Tiber Hudson and said the new firm will officially open its doors on Oct. 1.



The firm will also...

