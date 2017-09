Ill. Court OKs Toss Of Man's Suit Over Wife's Heart Attack

Law360, Springfield (September 21, 2017, 9:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel affirmed the dismissal of a man's malpractice suit against a hospital and doctor after his wife's death from a heart attack, finding Wednesday that the physician's care was appropriate and some of the claims in the case were too late.



The state’s First District Appellate Court upheld a Cook County Circuit Court judge’s ruling granting summary judgment to Little Company of Mary Hospital, Evergreen Emergency Services and Dr. Melissa Uribes in the case filed by Eddie Franklin after his wife’s 2011 death....

