California Sues Over Border Wall Project Waivers

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's attempt to waive environmental laws so it can move forward with its border wall project violates the U.S. Constitution and numerous federal and state regulations and should be stopped by a federal court, California argued Wednesday.



The moves by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security this summer to waive regulations so it can greenlight border wall projects near San Diego and Calexico, California, violate Article III of the Constitution, the Fifth Amendment's due process clause, the National Environmental Policy Act, the Administrative Procedure...

