States Sue DOT Over Greenhouse Gas Measure Delays

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Eight states, including California and Massachusetts, accused the U.S. Department of Transportation in California federal court Wednesday of dragging its feet on the implementation of greenhouse gas performance measures for national highways.



The suit claims the DOT and Federal Highway Administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act when they suspended greenhouse gas measures required in the Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act without providing notice or allowing public comment.



The suspended measures are part of a set of rules requiring the highway administration to...

