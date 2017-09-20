States Sue DOT Over Greenhouse Gas Measure Delays

By Dave Simpson

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Eight states, including California and Massachusetts, accused the U.S. Department of Transportation in California federal court Wednesday of dragging its feet on the implementation of greenhouse gas performance measures for national highways.

The suit claims the DOT and Federal Highway Administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act when they suspended greenhouse gas measures required in the Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act without providing notice or allowing public comment.

The suspended measures are part of a set of rules requiring the highway administration to...
Case Information

Case Title

People of the State of California et al v. U.S. Department of Transportation et al


Case Number

4:17-cv-05439

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Judge

Donna M. Ryu

Date Filed

September 20, 2017

