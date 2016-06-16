Mercedes-Benz Must Face Drivers’ Faulty Transmission Suit

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday kept alive a proposed class action alleging Mercedes-Benz USA LLC made vehicles with faulty transmissions, saying the drivers have standing and sufficiently alleged facts that indicate a transmission defect.



U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila denied Mercedes-Benz’s dismissal bid, rejecting the automaker’s argument that it needn’t repair vehicles outside of the warranty period since the drivers don’t allege warranty claims, and noting the drivers have adequately demonstrated that a defect existed and could have caused the transmission problems.



“Plaintiffs will...

