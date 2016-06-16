Mercedes-Benz Must Face Drivers’ Faulty Transmission Suit

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday kept alive a proposed class action alleging Mercedes-Benz USA LLC made vehicles with faulty transmissions, saying the drivers have standing and sufficiently alleged facts that indicate a transmission defect.

U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila denied Mercedes-Benz’s dismissal bid, rejecting the automaker’s argument that it needn’t repair vehicles outside of the warranty period since the drivers don’t allege warranty claims, and noting the drivers have adequately demonstrated that a defect existed and could have caused the transmission problems.

“Plaintiffs will...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Hamm v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC


Case Number

5:16-cv-03370

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Prop. Damage Prod. Liability

Judge

Edward J. Davila

Date Filed

June 16, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular