Eaton Beats Investor Suit Over Tax Statement That Hurt Stock

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed a proposed shareholder class action against Eaton Corp. PLC on Wednesday, saying company officials didn’t defraud shareholders about their desire or ability to sell a major business unit in the wake of a controversial merger that moved its HQ to low-tax Ireland.



The South Carolina Retirement Systems Group Trust, an Eaton shareholder that sought to represent other damaged investors, accused the power management company and two of its executives of misleading them about the prospect of spinning off its auto...

