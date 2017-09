Holland & Knight Inks $5M Deal To End Malpractice Claims

Law360, Los Angeles (September 20, 2017, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has agreed to pay $5 million to escape a malpractice suit brought by the bankruptcy trustee for a Miami hotel condominium project over its alleged failure to tell one of the condo project owners about the other’s planned fraud.



Court records filed Aug. 30 show that the law firm had been battling a suit in Florida state court by Michael Goldberg of Akerman LLP, the bankruptcy trustee for the company that once owned Miami hotel and condominium development One Bal Harbour, when...

