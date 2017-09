ACLU Urges Mass. Justices To Toss Tainted Drug Convictions

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts on Wednesday urged the state’s highest court to throw out thousands of convictions tainted by a chemist who admitted to consuming meth, ketamine and other drugs while on the job.



It filed the petition on behalf of the state public defender agency Committee for Public Counsel Services and Hampden County Lawyers for Justice Inc., along with Herschelle Reaves and Nicole Westcott, two Massachusetts women who were convicted in drug cases where evidence was handled by Sonja Farak, the now-disgraced...

To view the full article, register now.