SoulCycle Customer Can’t Intervene To Challenge Settlement

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge presiding over a lawsuit accusing SoulCycle of selling illegally expiring certificates for its classes blocked a bid by a customer bringing his own lawsuit against the indoor cycling club to intervene and challenge a pending settlement, saying Wednesday that the request came too late.



U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald rejected assertions by Marko Cavka that his motion to intervene was timely, saying there is a good chance Cavka realized for a “substantial period of time” that the events taking place in...

