3rd Circ. Lets GSK Win Stand In Wellbutrin Pay-For-Delay Row

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday turned down requests by buyers of Wellbutrin XL to redo its August decision upholding a win for GlaxoSmithKline PLC in litigation accusing the company of delaying generic competition for the antidepressant.



The panel denied entreaties by direct and indirect purchasers for the original three-judge panel or the full Third Circuit to rehear its ruling that the buyers had not shown they were harmed by alleged pay-for-delay settlements that GSK and Wellbutrin XL patent holder Biovail Corp. made with generic drugmakers. The...

