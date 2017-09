Momenta, Amphastar Fight Jury Decision In $1B Patent Suit

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT) -- After a Massachusetts federal jury shot down Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz Inc.’s $1 billion patent infringement suit against Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, regarding a quality-control test for a generic blood thinner, each of the companies on Wednesday pushed for post-trial relief, including judgment or a new trial.



The jury in July had found that Amphastar infringed U.S. Patent Number 7,575,886, which covers a quality-control test for blood clot prevention medication enoxaparin. However, the jury then found that the patent wasn’t enforceable, as it wasn’t clear enough about what...

To view the full article, register now.