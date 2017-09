Ex-USC Player Urges 9th Circ. To Revive NCAA Wage Suit

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A former University of Southern California linebacker on Wednesday urged the Ninth Circuit to revive his putative minimum wage and overtime pay class action against the NCAA and Pac-12 Conference, arguing that he and other student athletes are “unquestionably” employees.



Lamar Dawson, who played for USC between 2011 and 2015, told the Ninth Circuit in his opening brief that U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg ignored two important rulings from the appeals court when dismissing his claims and instead relied on opinions from a different circuit court...

