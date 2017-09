Western Digital Lobs New Arbitration Request Against Toshiba

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The battle between Western Digital and Toshiba over their joint venture interests continued Wednesday as Western Digital filed another request for arbitration, this time over the Japanese conglomerate’s $1.8 billion investment in the business, the same day Toshiba inked its $18 billion memory unit sale to Boston-based Bain Capital.



Western Digital Corp. said in a statement late Wednesday that several of its SanDisk subsidiaries have filed an additional request for arbitration with the ICC International Court of Arbitration over three NAND flash memory joint ventures it...

