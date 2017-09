Singapore's GIC Joins $909M Deal For Tokyo Disney Sheraton

Law360, Minneapolis (September 21, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A joint venture of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd. and Japanese real estate investment trust Invincible Investment Corp. is buying a Sheraton hotel near the Disney Resort in Tokyo for $909.1 million, according to separate announcements from the buyers Thursday.



GIC will hold a 51 percent stake in the venture and is paying $463.6 million for its stake in the property, the Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel, the fund said.



“Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel, with its close proximity to Tokyo Disney Resort, has...

To view the full article, register now.