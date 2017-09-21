Darden Spinoff REIT To Pay $67M For 41 Restaurants

By Joyce Hanson

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Four Corners Property Trust said Wednesday it has inked an agreement to acquire 41 restaurant properties from Washington Prime Group Inc. for a purchase price of about $67.2 million in cash.

The Mill Valley, California-based REIT — which went public in 2015 after spinning off from Darden Restaurants Inc. — said the deal reflects its focus on owning a diversified portfolio of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties. The Washington Prime properties include 22 different restaurant brands, 15 of which would be new to...
