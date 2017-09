Truffle Tiff Targeting Trader Joe's Oil Expands To 3 Suppliers

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Shoppers who say that Trader Joe's charged them premium prices for imported truffle-flavored olive oil that contains no "black truffle whatsoever" added a California importer and two Spanish food companies Wednesday to a Manhattan class action targeting the grocery giant.



Shoppers Tyoka Brumfield of Brooklyn and Cynthia Torocsik of Santa Barbara added California-based Dotta Foods LP and two Spain-based companies, F.J. Sanchez Sucesores and Delsa Aromas Verdes, to their 11-count suit pending before U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield.



"Trader Joe’s Co. has stated that it...

To view the full article, register now.