Attys Can’t Yet Dump Client Jawbone In Fitbit IP Suit

Law360, San Jose (September 21, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declined to rule on Thursday on a bid by attorneys to withdraw from representing Jawbone in Fitbit Inc.’s patent infringement suit against the rival wearable fitness device maker, expressing concerns that if he grants the unopposed request, Jawbone will be unrepresented, which could disrupt the litigation.



Jawbone's attorney, Carolyn Chang of Marton Ribera Schumann & Chang LLP, asked U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila to let her firm withdraw from representing Jawbone, saying that she hasn't heard from her client recently and...

