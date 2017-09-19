Tesla Uses Test-Drivers’ Personal Info For Marketing: Suit

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. stores and transmits consumers’ personal information to credit companies that assess drivers’ creditworthiness for the automaker’s marketing and sales purposes, a driver has alleged in a proposed class action filed in California federal court.



Wayne Skiles said Tuesday that Tesla scans the licenses of consumers who test-drive their vehicles, and uses an iPad app designed specifically by Appstem to store that information. Tesla then distributes the information to third parties including Experian, which score the consumer’s creditworthiness, and Tesla then uses this information for...

