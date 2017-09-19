Tesla Uses Test-Drivers’ Personal Info For Marketing: Suit

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. stores and transmits consumers’ personal information to credit companies that assess drivers’ creditworthiness for the automaker’s marketing and sales purposes, a driver has alleged in a proposed class action filed in California federal court.

Wayne Skiles said Tuesday that Tesla scans the licenses of consumers who test-drive their vehicles, and uses an iPad app designed specifically by Appstem to store that information. Tesla then distributes the information to third parties including Experian, which score the consumer’s creditworthiness, and Tesla then uses this information for...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Skiles v. Tesla, Inc. et al


Case Number

3:17-cv-05434

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Joseph C. Spero

Date Filed

September 19, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular