Sidley Austin Employment M&A Pro Joins Hogan Lovells

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT) -- An executive compensation attorney who worked on SoftBank's purchase of a $20 billion stake in Sprint Nextel and represented Intel in a $7.7 billion acquisition joined Hogan Lovells' Silicon Valley office Thursday from Sidley Austin LLP.



Michael T. Frank brings 22 years of legal experience to Hogan Lovells, largely focused on structuring executive and employee payments within technology company acquisitions, after a year and a half at Sidley Austin and nearly nine years at Morrison & Foerster LLP.



Frank said other recent Hogan Lovells hires in...

