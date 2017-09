Marvell Waived Privilege Handing Report To SEC, Judge Says

Law360, San Francisco (September 21, 2017, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday ordered Marvell Technology to give a putative class of investors the underlying work papers used to prepare an investigatory report that Marvell commissioned on its accounting practices, saying such reports are “suspect” and that tendering it to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission waived any privilege.



U.S. District Judge William Alsup had some choice words for plaintiffs’ attorney Scott Saham of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, saying he’d considered denying the motion to compel because it was an incomprehensible “mishmash.”...

